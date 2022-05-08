Ian Goodfellow, Apple’s director of machine learning, has resigned He has been with the company for over four years Who was one of Google’s best AI employees Margin Joe Schaefer⁇

Goodfellow released the message to employees in an email that his layoff was part of Apple’s plan to return to personal work, with employees required to work one day a week by April 11th. Days away. One day a week on May 2 and at least three days a week after May 23. “I firmly believe that greater flexibility would have been the best policy for my team,” Goodfellow said in the email.

Apple employees I started coming to Apple Park again last month, The three-day office work policy comes into effect from May 23rd. Some employees were dissatisfied with the return plan.

In a letter To the CEO of Apple Tim cooks In the summer, a group of staff said: “Many of us think that we should choose a combination of our families, our own well-being, the power to do or share our best work, not to be added to flexibility. It should be made from apple. A decision not made by many. ‘