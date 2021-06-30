Apple will make you more anonymous online: this is how Private Relay works

During the presentation of iOS 15, Apple also unveiled the new Private Relay. This will allow you to surf the internet more anonymously as your online activities will be encrypted. We explain how it works.

How Apple’s Private Relay Works

During the unveiling of iOS 15, Apple announced its plans for iCloud. The storage service will be known as iCloud Plus from the end of the year. The improvements focus on protecting your privacy.

One of the cool features is the private relay. If you use Safari, Apple’s own browser, your Internet traffic is encrypted and redirected through proxies. As a result, others cannot see the websites you visit. Your IP address (the “home address” of your Internet connection), browsing history and exact location will be kept private.

Why does Apple care so much? With an unencrypted connection, businesses can see exactly what you are doing online. Many websites contain codes, called “pixels”, which indicate your presence. For example, marketers create a profile to serve you personal ads. Private Relay automatically blocks these pixels, making their job much more difficult.

Earlier this year, Apple already released the infamous tracker warning. Apps must now ask for permission if they want to follow you online in order to serve targeted ads. With Private Relay, the business continues in the same way, but in the browser.

Private Relay is not a (full) VPN

Although Apple didn’t mention the word VPN, many people compare Private Relay to such a VPN. This is only partially correct. A VPN anonymizes all of your internet traffic. Private Relay does not do this. This only works if you are using Safari. When you browse the web in another browser, your activity is just visible. In addition, your IP address and internet traffic are not hidden when you are in an application.

According to Apple, Private Relay users cannot hide their location either. This means, for example, that it is impossible to cheat Netflix. Some people use a VPN to pretend to live in the United States. Netflix has a much larger collection of movies and series there. With Private Relay, businesses don’t see your exact location, but the city you live in. So you can write those extra movies and series on your stomach.

Learn more about Apple’s new software

In addition to the iPhone 13, Apple will be releasing many new software versions this fall. iOS 15 is of course the most important and available for all iPhones running iOS 14 now. This update lets you FaceTime with Android users, improve your notification shade, and help you focus on what really matters. We have listed the most important new features in iOS 15.

With iPadOS 15, iPad enthusiasts can get started with enhanced widgets and more. macOS Monterey (12) lets you stream images from your iPhone to your Mac via AirPlay. On your Apple Watch, health becomes even more important with watchOS 8. New is the Mindfulness app, which helps you breathe calmly.

