Apple wants to give not only iPhones, but also accessories a USB-C connection | NOW

Apple iPhones and accessories will be getting a USB-C connection in the near future, knowledgeable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo generally reports. Twitter† The tech giant seems to no longer want to use the current Lightning port.

Kuo already claimed last week that Apple wants to release iPhones with a USB-C port from 2023. Now he says various Apple accessories are also getting the same connection. These are the AirPods, the Magic Trackpad, the Magic Keyboard, the Magic Mouse and the MagSafe battery.

It is not known when the accessories will be equipped with the new connection. Kuo talks about “in the near future”.

Last year, the European Commission introduced a bill stipulating that all phones, tablets and other consumer electronics in the European Union must be able to use a standard charger with a USB-C connection. Also, the sale of chargers should be separated from the sale of devices.

According to the EC, this is much more convenient for consumers, since many different chargers are now often needed for different devices. Also, a universal charger could save a lot of waste, since manufacturers always provide standard chargers with their products.