Apple Vision Pro and visionOS: everything you want to know

Apple Vision Pro with polished glass and aluminum frame

The front of the Apple Vision Pro consists of polished glass, which blends into an aluminum frame. The glasses have five sensors, twelve cameras and two screens, both of which present images in 4k resolution. There is also a computer which is kept cool with a fan. Just like with the PlayStation VR2, the band around the head is incredibly flexible. Due to all sorts of (modular) elements, you can probably find the best fit for your head. If not, you can even change the headband (as it’s nicely called).

If you already wear glasses yourself and want to try the Apple Vision Pro, you should use magnetic inserts from Zeiss. The headset battery lasts up to two hours. It’s not long at all (sometimes not even long enough to watch a movie), but you can also use the device when using an outlet. Then you can use the Vision Pro for as long as you want. It’s also good to know that you can still look through the lenses of the glasses (for AR effects), but that you can also fully immerse yourself in virtual reality.

People around you can always see what you are doing. When you enable mixed or augmented reality, people can still see your eyes. But when you’re having a virtual reality experience, the screen protects your eyes. This is done using a system Apple calls EyeSight. Additionally, the system can create a character; a digital image of your face, which you can then use in meetings. The apps you use can be placed anywhere around you in their windows, as the interface is fully 3D.