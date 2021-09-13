Do you think streaming services handle your privacy well? Well that’s not too bad. Only Apple TV + takes your data seriously.

We all subscribe to at least one streaming service. For the most part, it will be Netflix or Disney +, but there are of course more options like Amazon Prime Video, discovery +, and Apple TV +. However, your privacy doesn’t always seem to be going well. However, you are safer with this last part.

Most secure Apple TV +

In fact, Apple TV + is the only part where you don’t run the risk of the party selling data to third parties, according to a new report from Common sense media. This shows that major streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video don’t take user privacy 100% seriously.

Of course, if you are using a free streaming service, which is common with some services in the United States, you can expect them to use your data for additional income on top of advertising. However, if you only pay a fixed amount per month, you wouldn’t expect your data to be sold again.

Common Sense Media has taken a close look at the terms and conditions of the various streaming services. This indicates that all companies can simply resell your data. The only part that doesn’t is Apple TV +.

Interesting from a financial point of view

Selling data is of course interesting for these companies because it generates additional money. This is again interesting for buyers because it allows them to offer tailor-made advertising.

Amazon Prime Video and Netflix say they don’t sell user data, but use trackers on their own platforms and third-party apps. However, there isn’t much you can do about it. The only option is not to subscribe.

Common Sense media therefore gave advice to the consumer. For example, Apple and YouTube TV both score “good”. Apple TV + scores 79% for privacy, while Netflix has to settle for 46%.