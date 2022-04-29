Apple TV+ is making an impressive documentary about the Back to the Future star
Michael J. Fox is working on a new movie for Apple TV+. The film is currently in production at various locations in the United States and Canada.
Michael J. Fox is a beloved name in the movie world. The actor has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for some time. Now the actor is getting his own documentary on Apple TV+ where his acting performances but also how to deal with his illness are the focus.
Michael J. Fox on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ already gives an overview what exactly we can expect. “The documentary contains archival and script material and will tell Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words. The unlikely story of an undersized boy from a Canadian Army base living in Hollywood in the 1900s. 1980, where he reached the heights of stardom.
Fox’s tale of public life, full of nostalgic tension and cinematic brilliance, will unfold alongside his untold private journey, including the years since his diagnosis, at age 29, of Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and trials. Additionally, the film explores what happens when an incurable optimist is faced with an incurable disease.
Apple TV+: you will soon see these series and films on the streaming service
Notable names
A number of notable names are involved in the film around Michael J. Fox. One of the employees is Lauren Powell Jobs, the widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs. Fortenberry, Fox’s regular producing partner, will also work on the Apple TV+ movie.
The Michael J. Fox documentary is directed by acclaimed director Davis Guggenheim. For example, he has already directed He Named Me Malala and Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates. The film is produced by Concordia, which previously worked for Apple TV+. The first documentary was the hit Boys State.
