Apple TV+ gives Netflix the hunt with a handy trick

Apple TV + now offers a wide and complete selection of series and films. Still, that’s not enough for many users. They want more. Apple is listening, offering a handy tip, and taking on big services like Netflix.

Apple TV+ has been allowed to blow out three candles since this month. In the beginning, there was still quite a bit of content, but the streaming service is now much more complete with new series and new films. Still, it’s still less than Netflix and Disney+but the Cupertino company has now found a solution.

Apple TV+ does it its own way

Apple TV+ has its own approach to streaming. Where other services like Netflix have a huge amount of third-party content, the Cupertino platform only does so-called originals. These are therefore films and series that can only be seen on the iPhone manufacturer’s streaming service. But that will now change.

Apple TV+ will do something Netflix has been doing for a long time: display content from other studios and film companies on its own platform without paying extra. You can of course already rent movies through the Apple TV app, but you pay extra for that.

In the US, you can also see third-party titles on Apple TV+ in addition to content from the streaming service itself. In September, for example, he added five classic Sidney Poitier films in response to the documentary about the actor.

Netflix’s secret search?

This action turns out not to be unique, because this month it added five films by Jennifer Lawrence. Nor is it a coincidence. Apple does it because since September Pavement on the streaming service. In this original – we would not expect it – Jennifer Lawrence plays the main role.

Unfortunately, this too is only the case in the United States. However, this is also good news for us. This shows that Apple TV+ is experimenting with content that is not created by the streaming service itself. Something we know from Netflix.

However, these movies are only available for a very short time. So it’s really meant as a temporary addition to further improve in a series or movie. The fact that he’s adapting these movies to his own lineup seems like a really good and unique addition. Hopefully this will also happen soon in the Netherlands.