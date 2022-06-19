Apple store workers in the US form a union

The store is located in Towson, Maryland. Of the 110 employees, 65 voted for and 33 against. The group of workers campaigning for creation is demanding a say in wages, working hours and safety measures. They had united as AppleCORE.

Snowball effect

The atmosphere is a major setback for the parent company. Previous attempts by workers to unite have been nipped in the bud. According to the American news channel NBC, the vote could cause a snowball effect: stores in Louisville (Kentucky) and Nashville (Tennessee) have also announced votes.

After learning that the Towson branch was hosting the vote, human resources manager Deirdre O’Brien was visited. According to O’Brien, the creation of a union makes it more difficult for Apple to respond to the concerns and wishes of employees. This visit turned out to be in vain.