Apple will present major software updates for the iPhone and iPad at its next developer conference. This comes at a time when more and more developers are criticizing the policies of the company’s App Store.

The virtual event, which begins on Monday, will also discuss software updates for Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, as well as tools developers can use to build apps. The company is also providing an update on its efforts to protect privacy.

Apple has been criticized lately for its policies with the App Store, especially Apple’s 30% commission. This has led to a persistent lawsuit between the tech company and the game company Epic Games, best known for the Fortnite shooter. Epic Games accuses Apple of monopolistic behavior and abuse of power.

Disgruntled developers are increasingly daring to voice their displeasure in public, in part because U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly berated Apple executives. But there are also reviews from big companies like Microsoft and Spotify Technology.

The iPhone maker will try to convince developers that the Apple platform remains the best place to sell software. But also that it has developed new features to keep consumers attached to the company’s products.

It seems unlikely that Apple will announce any major changes to App Store policies next week. According to estimates by data company Sensor Tower, the company made around $ 22 billion last year using App Store commissions.