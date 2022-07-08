Apple offers extreme sports version of Apple Watch, sources say | NOW

Apple plans to release an Apple Watch aimed at people who play extreme sports, writes generally well established Bloomberg† Watch will get a sturdier case and bigger screen for it.

Apple is expected to release several Apple Watch models in the fall. In addition to a classic Apple Watch Series 8 with a 1.9-inch display (like the current Series 7), a more rugged version for outdoor sports enthusiasts is also expected. It will get a larger 2-inch screen, sources say.

The screen would have a resolution of 410 by 502 pixels. More screen real estate should allow the watch to store more fitness data.

In addition, the watch for extreme sports would receive a stronger case, which is made of sturdy metal. Regular watches are made of aluminum. The screen could also take a beating better.

In addition, the watch would be equipped with a larger battery. This is useful for people who do long endurance sports. Current watches are not suitable for this in all cases.

Apple hasn’t officially announced anything about the new Apple Watch yet. The company often does this in September, along with the presentation of new iPhones. There are already rumors about the Watch. For example, new wearables are said to be a thermometer so they can diagnose a fever.