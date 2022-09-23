Apple Music is the new sponsor of the infamous halftime show during the Super Bowl. During halftime of the American Football League finals, Apple replaces the Pepsi soda brand as the show’s credit provider. The Super Bowl is typically the most-watched television event of the year in the United States.

The halftime show was a spectacle. Major artists such as The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince and Madonna have already performed the intermission number.

The technology company has signed a multi-year deal with the National Football League (NFL), which begins in February 2023. The deal is an important advertising platform for Apple. The company has been associated with music since the introduction of the digital music player iPod in 2001. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Apple is also vying for broadcast rights from the competition, according to insiders. Apple could be the home base for NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows fans to watch every game on Sunday.