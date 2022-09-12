Apple adds these innovations to your iPhone with iOS 16 | Technology

12 sep 2022 om 19:00

Apple will release the iOS 16 software update for iPhone on Monday evening, which will enable all sorts of new functions for the phone are added. We list the most important.

New lock screen

This is probably one of the first things users notice once they install iOS 16: the lock screen has been completely redesigned. They get more options to customize the screen. For example, users can choose their own font.

It is now also possible to add widgets to the lock screen. This way, you can quickly see information from selected apps, such as the weather, your calendar, and your set alarms.

Battery percentage visible again

The battery percentage at the top of the iPhone screen disappeared in 2017, but returns in iOS 16. It looks slightly different than before: only numbers are shown, the percent sign is missing.

The battery icon also always appears to be full, otherwise the numbers aren’t easy to read. While charging, the battery turns green, and when power saving mode is activated, the icon is yellow. This is now also the case.

Remove background from photos

iOS 16 also has a new feature that helps bring out the subject in pictures. It is also now possible to completely isolate the subject by removing the background. This option makes it easier for users to create stickers for iMessage and WhatsApp.

Edit or cancel messages

iMessage users can now edit messages they just sent. It is also possible to completely cancel the sending of the message. Both options are only possible within fifteen minutes of sending the message.

Additionally, users can mark a message as unread. This can be a solution, for example, if you can or do not want to reply to a message until later.

Revoke or schedule emails

The mail that was not yet finished has already been sent? Or accidentally sent a message to the wrong person? Users can now easily retrieve emails that have been sent. This is possible for ten seconds after sending.

Additionally, users can now also schedule an email to send later. When they hold the send button longer, they get the option to send the mail later.