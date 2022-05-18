Apple Adds Door Detection for the Blind and Visually Impaired to iPhone | NOW

Apple has announced new accessibility features for the iPhone for the visually impaired and the deaf and hard of hearing. For example, the devices have door detection, which guides people with reduced or no visibility to a door.

The feature works with the cameras of recent iPhones and iPads. When blind and visually impaired people arrive somewhere they have never been before, they can use the feature to find the door to a building. With the option, they are told how far they still have to walk to the door.

In addition, the function tells them whether the door is open or closed. When the door is closed, it is explained how to open it, for example with a handle or a button. Additionally, the software can read symbols and texts on the door, allowing the phone to read aloud whether the person should push or pull.

Apple is also adding a new feature for the deaf and hard of hearing. Live captioning converts audio to text. For example, users can caption FaceTime and phone conversations. The feature will be in beta later this year and will initially only work in English.

Control Apple Watch via iPhone

Apple Watch Mirroring was also announced. The option makes it easier for people with physical or motor disabilities to use an Apple Watch (Series 6 or newer).

It then works through the link with an iPhone, whose accessibility options can be used to operate the Watch. This includes voice and key commands. People can also use simpler hand motions to perform actions.

It is not known when the features will be added.