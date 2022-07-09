The pop-up store in Paris attracted a lot of people. “We are surrounded by vintage shops and small streets. There is a pleasant bustle,” says Liezl Vervloet. Pomchili started out as a hobby for her but quickly became a passion with over 6,000 followers on Instagram. “When I was seventeen, I went to New Zealand for a year. I met a girl there who was selling vintage sportswear on Instagram,” Vervloet says. “Running a business on the app wasn’t really a thing back then. I thought it would be nice to give it a shot myself, but with my own style of dress.

After graduating in Free Graphics from the Academy of Antwerp, she decided to take a leap of faith and devote herself full-time to expanding Pomchili. “Today, my own style is still the common thread in clothing selection. I don’t buy anything I don’t like,” says Vervloet. “My collection is an explosion of colors, textures and patterns. Mainly inspired by the 90s and nillies. For an everyday sweater, don’t knock on Pomchili’s door. “If there’s one thing I don’t have in my closet, it’s a basic white t-shirt.”

Never in jogging

And it was ingrained from childhood. In the elementary school playground, she was already walking around in a short fur coat. “I was often made fun of for that. Even when I was in college, Dr. Martens would put on, I was judged on it, until they came into fashion years later” , explains Vervloet, “Nowadays, I no longer pay attention to people watching on the street. I wear clothes that reflect my personality. Going out in a tracksuit wouldn’t make me happy. Although sometimes it’s more practical to going to the supermarket that way. (laughs)”

For the Antwerp entrepreneur, it is particularly important that clothes have a second, third or sixth life. “So many new clothes are produced that after the usual trends, they end up in the trash. I want to counter that by selling vintage that you can keep wearing,” suggests Vervloet. “I also firmly believe that the clothes I offer will not go out of style. The combinations are endless. In the online store you can find original pieces from names such as Walter Van Beirendonck, Jean Paul Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood.

Fulfillment

Vervloet makes it his mission to “convert” skeptics. “Sometimes people are reluctant to second-hand clothes. Often they think it comes with damage to parts or a musty smell. It gives me a lot of satisfaction when customers are shocked by the quality and end up coming back many times,” he says enthusiastically.

She runs Pomchili completely on her own, but for pop-ups she partners with some competitors. “I have two friends with whom I often work. It’s good to share our clientele and it’s cheaper to share the rent,” it seems.

Even bigger projects are in the works. “In collaboration with Heterodoxa Vintage, I am organizing a big event in September at the Hotel Le Berger in Brussels. We bring together eighteen vintage shops from all over the world. Each store will have its own hotel room,” reveals Vervloet. “It would be nice to be able to repeat this every year. And if possible, preferably in other countries too.

Anyone passing through Paris on Saturday (09/07) or Sunday (10/07) can go to 28 Rue Saint Gilles, 75003 Paris between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

www.pomchili.com or @pomchi.li on Instagram.