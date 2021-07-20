Anthony Joshua defends world titles at Tottenham Stadium | sport

Keep up to date with all sports news. We have set up special pages on our website for news from football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts, on which the most important topics of these sports are highlighted. In this Sport Kort section, the other posts are mainly covered.

Boxer Anthony Joshua defends world titles at Tottenham Stadium

7:08 p.m .: England professional boxer Anthony Joshua will risk his three world heavyweight titles at Tottenham Hotspur football stadium on September 25. The 31-year-old Briton will face Oleksandr Oesyk in London. The 34-year-old Ukrainian is the official challenger to Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO championship belts.

For Oesyk, still unbeaten in eighteen professional matches, this is his first heavyweight world championship duel. In cruiserweight, he won the world titles of the big four federations.

Joshua was due to play in Saudi Arabia in August against compatriot Tyson Fury, the WBC world champion. This titanic duel should have produced the undisputed heavyweight world champion, but has been postponed until further notice. An American referee committee decided that Fury must first defend his world title against Deontay Wilder of the United States. This game will take place in Las Vegas on October 9.

KNWU: new concept to lower the barrier to entry into cycling

3:57 p.m.: The KNWU is launching a new concept with the Jumbo-Visma cycling team. The ‘Ready2Race’ project aims to reduce barriers to entry for people into cycling and thus help ensure that the Netherlands will again have enough good cyclists in the future.

The idea of ​​the new platform is that anyone interested in cycling has the opportunity to participate in competitions at their level. We work with different classes in all age categories.

“We are seeing that recreational and competitive sports are becoming more and more intertwined. It is very important to have competitions with a low entry level. We want the cycling pool in the Netherlands to remain large and Ready2Race can help, ”says Thorwald Veneberg, Managing Director of KNWU.

Richard Plugge, General Manager of the Jumbo-Visma team, said of the project: “We are launching this initiative to ensure more exercise and vitality, but we also certainly hope that thanks to Ready2Race, cycling talent will surface. Ready2Race makes sure that it becomes more accessible to do a cycle race. With this we hope to continue to generate growth for cycling, in order to keep putting Dutch cycling on the map in the future. We saw that there was a gap between people getting on a bike for the first time and doing an official race. The level of competitions is often too high for beginners. We would like to close the gap there together with the organizers affiliated with KNWU.