Another touch of orange fever: Apple launches the Apple Watch International Collection

Today, Apple offers the new Apple Watch International Collection. This collection consists of 22 limited edition Sport Loop straps with colorful designs representing countries around the world. With such a group, you can also represent your own country and show your love for your country in a beautiful way.

ALSO READ: Will the Apple Watch Series 7 Look Like?

Here are some of these straps:

Then when you buy a bracelet, you can also add the matching downloadable Stripes watch face with color combinations. These can be used all over the world to personalize your Apple Watch.

These countries participate

These brand new groups are available in the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia , South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and USA.

Already available

The Apple Watch Sport Loop bands from the International Collection are available today from Apple for $ 49 each and in sizes 40mm and 44mm. The packaging includes an App Clip feature to easily download the Apple Watch Stripes face of the corresponding country. You can also download the 22 watch faces from apple.com and use Face Sharing to share with other Apple Watch users.