Another top athlete spotted with unannounced Apple earplugs
Morgan wears new Apple-branded Beats earplugs in a photo of herself Instagram page, reports 9to5Mac. The Beats logo is clearly visible on the headphones, which bears no resemblance to the brand’s two current wireless headphones.
This is the second time that unannounced Beats earplugs have been exhibited in this manner. Professional basketball player LeBron James posted a photo two weeks ago on Instagram wearing the same white earplugs with the Beats logo.
Smaller than AirPods
Additionally, Apple, the owner of Beats, has previously disclosed the appearance of the earplugs themselves. In a beta version of iOS, recently Images found of the Beats Studio Buds. These images correspond to the photos disclosed.
This iOS leak also made it clear that the earplugs will also be available in black and red in addition to white. The Beats Studio Buds, unlike the AirPods Apple no rods and also no wire or ear clips like the current one beats wireless headphones.
Lots of AirPods Pro features
Beats’ new in-ear headphones reportedly share many features with the AirPods Pro. For example, the earplugs would have active noise reduction and could be operated in hands-free mode via the “Hey Siri” command. The Beats earphones and earphones have the same chips as the AirPods, which allows for quick pairing and supports things like spatial sound, recently. added to Apple Music.
It’s unclear when the new Beats earplugs will be officially announced and how much they will cost.
Apple held last week great presentation on the next one software updates, but the company didn’t mention any new devices.
