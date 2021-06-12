Another top athlete spotted with unannounced Apple earplugs

Lots of AirPods Pro features

Beats’ new in-ear headphones reportedly share many features with the AirPods Pro. For example, the earplugs would have active noise reduction and could be operated in hands-free mode via the “Hey Siri” command. The Beats earphones and earphones have the same chips as the AirPods, which allows for quick pairing and supports things like spatial sound, recently. added to Apple Music.

It’s unclear when the new Beats earplugs will be officially announced and how much they will cost.

Apple held last week great presentation on the next one software updates, but the company didn’t mention any new devices.

