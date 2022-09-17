Annual Vechtdal Day on September 30 in Zwolle

Numerous excursions and the festive signing of the cooperation agreement are on the program for Vechtdal Day 2022. Zwolle will be the backdrop for this new edition on Friday 30 September. The network organization Ruimte voor de Vecht organizes the Vechtdal day to explain the projects and show more about the battle valley. Visitors can visit many excursion projects and special places around the Zwolle part of the Vecht river.

The day is organized by the partners of Ruimte voor de Vecht and starts at 12:00 at De Agnietenberg in Zwolle. The Vechtdaldag is an annual event, each time at a different place in the Vechtdal. The day revolves around developments around the Vecht River and this year it’s all about cooperation.

Centuries of collaboration in the Vechtdal

“Rivier de Vecht is the link between all the organizations involved in Ruimte voor de Vecht,” said Room for the Vecht President Alwin te Rietstap. “The intensive collaboration between 13 social and governmental organizations is beautiful and unique. The network organization forms the basis of many projects that have been developed in the Vechtdal. Sustainable development and awareness of the Vechtdal are at the heart of this.

For example, there is collaboration on large-scale projects, such as the Vechtpark in Hardenberg, Vechtoevers in Ommen, the new green canal and bridge in Vechterweerd or the development of projects within the framework of biodiversity and environmental security. ‘water. During the Vechtdaldag, we proudly present what this collaboration has brought to our region.

Fighting Valley Day program

After an opening, visitors will part ways on September 30 to learn more about different aspects of the Vechtdal and the Room for the Vecht program on an excursion. From a boat trip on the Vecht, a bike ride along the Hessenpoort and a walk through the ancient landscape along the Vecht.

Participation is free, you can register now

The reception of the Vechtdaldag is at 12:00 at De Agnietenberg in Zwolle. Everyone starts their excursion around 1:30 p.m. The afternoon will conclude with a snack and a drink around 4 p.m. Participation is free and interested persons can register via www.ruimtevoordevecht.nl.