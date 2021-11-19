Saturday November 27 is National Day Donate Seedlings. On this day, but in fact until March, the seedlings are collected from private gardens, parks and nature reserves across the Netherlands. The goal is to give a million cuttings or trees half to two meters – for which there is no room in the yard or park or which have no chance next to its counterpart bigger. Where they have all the space they need to grow into mature trees.

Annerie van Gorsel de Hulst, member of the Zeeland Animals Party, took the initiative to extend the campaign to Zeeland as well. A total of 16,000 trees are sought in the province for neighborhood gardens, food forests, schoolyards or other green initiatives.

Vision of the Zeeland Forest

The action of No more trees now In his opinion, this fits well with the Zeeland forestry vision of the province. The goal is to add 425 hectares of forest by 2030. Van Gorsel, 28, has therefore written to all Zeeland municipalities to ask if they have harvesting places or so-called tree centers. These are places where seedlings can be stored temporarily until they go to the new owner.

Gardens of the Euregio Oostburg

Van Gorsel also had an eye on the Euregio Gardens in Oostburg, the garden complex on the outskirts of Oostburg that had been abandoned for nearly twenty years. “Nothing has been done for a long time and it is definitely teeming with seedlings,” she thinks. Before recreation entrepreneur Eric van Damme gets down to work on his plans for an amusement park, Van Gorsel would very much like to save mini-trees that may need to be gone.

The Euregio Gardens for Us foundation, which strongly opposes the Regional Park project, also thinks this is a good idea. They would prefer the overgrown gardens to be completely spared and given a nature destination. “But it’s separate from that. Although personally I also think it’s a disgrace for the Euregio gardens.”

Elderschans or Groede Podium maybe

However, this location is “not an option” for the Municipality of Sluis, which currently still owns the site. But there are other places where volunteers No more trees now may be able to harvest seedlings, let the congregation know. Examples are the Bunkerbos in IJzendijke, the Elderschans in Aardenburg or Groede Podium. The municipality of Terneuzen also responded positively to his question. It can offer two tree hubs.

Van Gorsel is pleased that the first suppliers are now reporting. A date for the harvest action does not have them yet, as it depends on the help of volunteers.

Anyone who has seedlings or wants to help with the harvest can report this to [email protected]

