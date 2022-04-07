Animal of the week: the Blitz greyhound is looking for space and a companion to …

Weert- Animal shelter De Beestenboel takes care of dogs and cats in almost all of Central Limburg. Enough supply for Anne Vleeshouwers to request extra attention for one of these animals each week. This week it’s the turn of Blitz, a greyhound male of about 4 years old.





Why is Blitz immune?

“If a dog suddenly finds itself without an owner, it is necessary to create a shelter as soon as possible. At the shelter, Blitz finds the temporary safety he needs, but also the distraction of coming back to himself, so he’s ready for a fresh start.”

What can you say about him?

“With his build and size, he is most closely related to the Greyhound. Despite his slender body, he is still a fairly large dog, which needs enough space and exercise. So he also likes to let off steam and run in the meadow with other dogs, if that clicks. Cats and animals that flee him, he finds beautiful prey to hunt.

Where will Blitz be best suited?

“Due to his sociable and friendly character, he doesn’t have much trouble fitting in anywhere. To people who treat him with respect, he is a loyal companion who likes to take long walks. He enjoys have a friend to play with.

Does this animal interest you? Do not hesitate to contact animal shelter De Beestenboel on 0495-563981 or by mail to [email protected] Also look at the Facebook page†