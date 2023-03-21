Angry Danish prince and princess accused of ‘Megxit’
At the end of September last year, Margrethe announced that her son Joachim’s children would lose their royal titles on January 1, 2023. The reason, she says, is that she wants to ensure that the three children can lead a life normal.
However, Prince Joachim disagrees with this and takes it out on his mother at the time. “What did my children do wrong? Nothing. Yet they are being punished. It feels like exile.”
Although Margrethe ends up apologizing for the way things went, it’s already over for Joachim. He announced that he would move to the United States with his wife and their two youngest children. “Joachim will move to Washington DC on September 1,” the Danish court said.
The intention is for Joachim to temporarily go to the United States to work and return this year. But according to sources, he does not plan to do so because he would still be too angry with his mother. Newspapers talk about it as a disgrace that he can no longer perform official duties in the United States as a member of the royal family, but will still retain his annual salary of 3.8 million crowns (500,000 euros).
The Danish parliament has approved this exception and the Danish press believes that it is under pressure from the Queen. She would be afraid that her son, like Prince Harry, would do strange things to get his money, like write a biography.
