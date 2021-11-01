Anger at Ecclestone’s sexist statements: “It’s disheartening”

It has been a long time since a woman has raced in Formula 1. This season marks the 45th consecutive time that no woman driver has competed in a Grand Prix. Danica Patrick, former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, thinks he knows why and Bernie Ecclestone sneered too.

The last woman to compete in a Grand Prix was Lella Lombardi in 1976. There have been no women drivers in Formula 1 since then. Patrick thinks it’s because women are less accepted and welcomed in European motorsport compared to the United States. This is in part due to the backlash from people like Ecclestone, which makes women feel even less welcome in sports.

“I always thought that Europe was not so advanced in terms of gender dynamics. I felt much more welcome in the United States. I felt that people were happy to have me there, it wasn’t like that there. Maybe that’s part of the reason you don’t see women coming and going on the Formula 1 ladder “, according to the American at Motorsport.com.

Ecclestone’s sexist statement after Patrick debut

Patrick is particularly unhappy with Ecclestone’s comment after his good results in his first year in IndyCar. He then said of her: “Women should dress in white, like all other household appliances.” According to her, such statements are very disheartening and it should welcome women in the sport. “Saying beautiful things can make people feel welcome. ”

