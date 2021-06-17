The famous robot!
(Image: Google / Edit: WANT)

Do you have an Android phone? Then it will warn you of earthquakes in the future, Google reports in a blog post.

You have your phone with you almost always and everywhere. This way you are always available and you always have a computer in your pocket with which you can see the latest information. Handy if, for example, you want to know if there are traffic jams, or if it is going to rain soon. Android now has a new feature that can even save lives.