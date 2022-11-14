Android Auto Coolwalk interface is now available in beta

The long-awaited new Android Auto interface is now available: Android Auto Coolwalk. This improves interaction with on-screen apps in the car. You can have two different apps open side by side, such as Spotify and Google Maps.

Android Auto Coolwalk

Androidworld reader Marc van de Wijngaart spotted the Coolwalk option when he got into the car. He says: “On my Hyundai Ioniq 5 with Android Auto beta, I was just shown the long-awaited Coolwalk interface on the Samsung S21 NL Android 13 version without root. It indicates that the TomTom app does not work well with it. , because the route bar on the right is cut off with the settings buttons. You can use it in full screen. The photos in this article come from Marc and his Google Maps and Spotify in different proportions: 1/3, 2/3 and a combination.

car interface

The capability is similar to Carplay’s Dashboard option and is ideal for multitasking. Although multitasking shouldn’t be taken too broadly here: after all, it’s still a car interface and so it’s important to keep your eyes on the road.

You could already use split-screen in Android Auto, but that was only with wide-resolution displays. Thanks to cool walk This modern interface now applies to all car screens, whether large or small. The buttons are placed in such a way that you can still use both applications very well: even if your screen is a bit small.

Related Articles

A bit late

Google itself hasn’t announced that the update is coming now, as it’s for beta testers only. It has nothing to do with the fact that Coolwalk mostly wanted to be very cool by coming to the party a little late. It was actually supposed to come out this summer, but it clearly didn’t work out.

It is now here for testers. It is therefore still in beta version and the software is not yet finished. When the new interface will be officially launched, Google did not specify. It will probably only then send a message about this new interface. If you’re a beta tester, you can already use it, but keep in mind the necessary bugs.

Only in beta

If you are not in the beta program but want to install the beta via an APK installer, it may mean that you do not see Coolwalk yet. This is because it requires some tweaking on the server side. You should probably be officially enrolled in the beta program (what is possible here).

It really is a wonderful life, Marc! Thanks for the advice.