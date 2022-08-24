With videoAndries Jonker (59) introduced himself at his press conference today as a direct coach who has a lot of affinity with women’s football. “We want to be structurally in the top 10 of the FIFA rankings and we strive to participate in every tournament and finish in the top eight.”



Tim Reedijk



August 24, 2022



Andries Jonker topped a list that also included the name of Sarina Wiegman’s assistant Arjan Veurink who is doing well at the English Football Association. The 59-year-old was immediately available after his Telstar job, important in view of the crucial World Cup qualifier against Iceland ahead, and unlike last year wanted to step in after Wiegman’s departure .



Quotation I am a direct coach who says what he sees and thinks. I hope these women can handle it Andries Jonker

Jonker signed his third contract with the KNVB today, up to and including the 2025 European Championship, after having held various positions within the association in 1990 and 2000. On an interim basis, he was even national coach of the Orange Women for six months in 2001. Jonker has always kept an eye on women’s football, he said behind the Zeist microphone today. ,,Last year I had agreements with Telstar, I didn’t want to let the club and the players down. So it was not the right time. Well, I think now.

Andries Jonker during his presentation at the KNVB campus in Zeist. © Pro Shots / Erich Snijder



Jonker has spoken with three main Orange players so far, Lieke Martens, Vivianne Miedema and Sherida Spitse. On expectations, on the players themselves, on the relationships within the team. He himself thinks that Orange is overwhelmed. ,,I thought that last summer Spain, England, Germany and France looked better than the Netherlands. Sweden was equal. And another country club is approaching. The summit is growing and it is crowded in Europe. In the world, America and Japan are feared opponents and Canada, Australia and Brazil are not for the cat either.

“I think we can aim for this level. We want to be structurally in the top 10 of the FIFA rankings, just like the men, and strive to participate in every tournament and finish in the top eight. On a good day we can beat anyone, but four countries were really better this summer and there is work to be done.

© ANP



Jonker strives for great football and results, which his predecessor Mark Parsons lacked. ,,We are Dutch, right? I have been abroad for fourteen years. You have to win there. We want to win and play good football and that’s part of it for me too.”

Read also :

• Andries Jonker succeeds Mark Parsons as national coach of the Orange Lionesses

• Andries Jonker brings Shanice van de Sanden and Kika van Es back to selection of Orange Lionesses

• Orange Lionesses under 20 to World Cup semi-finals: ‘Which team!’

Jonker spoke to Wiegman and texted Louis van Gaal, the men’s national coach, who he used to attend at FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Jonker calls the fact that they are now jointly responsible for the KNVB’s most important flagships “a huge coincidence” and “unbelievable”. What he learned from Van Gaal: ,,Give the boys a lot of confidence, a lot of confidence. And when asked if women need a different approach than men: ,, I’m curious, but I hope not. I am a direct coach who says what he sees and thinks. I hope these women can cope with this.

Amsterdam must deliver immediately, as the final World Cup qualifier against Iceland is already waiting for September 6. A victory means direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. Losing points can condemn Orange to the play-offs. ,,There are three chances to qualify: by beating Iceland, by play-offs in Europe and even by play-offs in Australia. If you think you belong in the top 10 of the FIFA rankings, then you have to trust that you will qualify next week.