OSSENDRECHT – We don’t know if he saw Ossendrecht from space, but what we do know is that astronaut André Kuipers is coming to Ossendrecht.

On January 19, at the initiative of the Ossendrechtse Dorps platform, he will give an educational conference at ZuidWest Hoek College, in which he will highlight sustainability and thermal transition.

After the Dutch American Lodewijk van den Berg and Wubbo Ockels, André Kuipers is the third Dutch astronaut. With more than 203 days spent outside the Earth’s atmosphere, he is also our country’s most experienced astronaut.

The fact that Kuipers is coming to Ossendrecht means that a small village has brought in a great man. Ernest Meijlemans – who took the initiative on behalf of Dorpsplatform Ossendrecht – is proud of the astronaut’s arrival: “Little boy, I wanted to become a pilot. Space travel has always interested me, ”he says. “What Kuipers does appeals to everyone’s imagination. He saw the earth from space, and there he also saw the vulnerability of the planet. But as an astronaut, he is also up to date with the newest and most advanced techniques with which we can protect our planet. He has a lot of good things to say, ”says Ernest Meijlemans.

André Kuipers’ lecture will take place on Friday afternoon January 21, 2022 at ZuidWestHoek College. The ideal setting for an educational conference. “The students working with drones at ZuidWestHoek College, the people from Aviolanda and our air base and the sustainability entrepreneurs: there are many groups that the Kuipers conference is interesting for,” Meijlemans explains, “so we are looking at carefully who we are to invite. “

Unfortunately, there is neither the time nor the space to make the conference accessible to the public. “It’s a shame, but the fact that Ossendrecht is on the map with the arrival of such a special man is something we can all be proud of.”