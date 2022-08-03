Ancient human footprints discovered in the American desert

Cornell University

ONS News• today, 10:10 p.m.

In the US state of Utah, archaeologists stumbled upon ancient human footprints. The footprints were found in the desert and may be 12,000 years old. The tracks were found in late July at an army training ground in a dry lake in the upstate.

Cornell University – with which the discoverers are affiliated – reports that these are footprints of adults and children who lived along a river bed thousands of years ago. The researchers conclude that the footprints must have been placed in a wetland, marshy ground that has not existed for at least 10,000 years.

Archaeologists say The New York Times that the discovery of the footprints is a “pure coincidence”. They were on their way to a nearby archaeological site when they noticed the footprints in the sand.

It turned out to be supposedly ghost tracks, which are only visible under certain conditions. Initially a handful of footprints were found, but upon further investigation it turned out to be 88 footprints.

According to a worried scientist, the footprints could date from the end of the last ice age. They don’t know for sure, no scientific research has yet been published on the discovery.