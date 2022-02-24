An employee of the Russian Embassy attacks Rutte: “Why are you attacking Putin?” † Interior

The Russian Embassy employee was in the room on Wednesday afternoon during a talk by Rutte on NATO at the Global Forum in The Hague. The Russian asked Rutte: “You personally attack President Putin, why are you simplifying and not looking closely at Russian interests?” At the table at Jinek’s, Rutte said last Monday evening that Putin was “total paranoia”. The Russian president had just delivered a belligerent speech on Ukraine.

Rutte responded immediately Wednesday afternoon, saying he thought it was a “legitimate question.” “I have often met Vladimir Putin”, answered the Prime Minister. “We have built a good personal relationship. Of course, that changed after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. And that changed completely after the downing of flight MH17. According to Rutte, Putin is someone who “understands clear language”. “I don’t think he’s afraid of foul language. I think that’s the best way to deal with the Russian president. I will continue to do so.

After the meeting, Rutte briefly thought about the remarkable question from the Russian Embassy employee. “It’s also cool that he pays,” said the Prime Minister. “That’s how it works in a democracy. He is welcome.