The FAA concluded that Jacob had already planned to crash the plane before his flight, and did so following a number of notable actions by the American. For example, the fact that he was already wearing a parachute would have been suspicious.

No emergency landing

The FAA also says it opened the plane’s door before reporting the propeller failure and made no attempt to report its situation to the control tower. He made no attempt to restart the engine and had no eye for a possible emergency landing. According to the FAA, there were plenty of places nearby for that.

There were no casualties when the plane crashed in the nature reserve. Jacob would later return and remove the wreckage.