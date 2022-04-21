“An American YouTuber deliberately crashed a plane”
Trevor Jacob, a YouTuber who does dizzying feats, posted the video late last year. On Nov. 24, he flew over Los Padres National Forest in California, claiming to have scattered his best friend’s ashes.
broken propeller
The cutscene titled “I Crashed My Plane” shows Jacob panicking, swearing and saying the plane’s propeller failed. He then parachutes out of the plane and films his descent. In his own words, it would have taken him at least six hours to return to civilization.
See pictures here:
The video has been viewed 1.7 million times. But immediately after posting it, aviation experts and others expressed doubts about the authenticity of the crash. Some say it was staged. Jacob disabled the ability to comment shortly after posting his video.
Reckless
The FAA is now joining the skeptics, according to a letter the authority sent to Jacob on April 11. The organization writes that he violated federal aviation rules by flying his plane “recklessly”, putting lives at risk.
The FAA said it would revoke Jacob’s pilot license effective immediately. The organization does not have the power to prosecute anyone, but it can fine Jacob if he does not return his certificate. Every day he doesn’t, it would cost him well over $1,600.
“The Truth Above”
Jacob was unaware of the FAA judgment yesterday, he leaves in a short response The New York Times to know, to know. In a video from last week, he briefly touched on the controversy, saying “the truth will come out”. He was not allowed to say more about his lawyers.
The FAA concluded that Jacob had already planned to crash the plane before his flight, and did so following a number of notable actions by the American. For example, the fact that he was already wearing a parachute would have been suspicious.
No emergency landing
The FAA also says it opened the plane’s door before reporting the propeller failure and made no attempt to report its situation to the control tower. He made no attempt to restart the engine and had no eye for a possible emergency landing. According to the FAA, there were plenty of places nearby for that.
There were no casualties when the plane crashed in the nature reserve. Jacob would later return and remove the wreckage.
