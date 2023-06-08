Amsterdam Vondel map for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 officially revealed

The first details for the fourth season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 have been officially announced. This includes the reveal of Amsterdam-based Warzone 2 map Vondel.

The fourth season of both games will kick off on June 14 at 6:00 p.m. Dutch time. As usual, this results in new content for both games, including new maps.

There have been rumors about the Warzone 2 Vondel map for some time, but they have now been confirmed. Although Activision Blizzard has changed the location on the official site described as “a baroque European city where the history of the ancient world is combined with modern architecture”, it is clearly visible that it is Amsterdam.

There aren’t many details on the map yet, but it’s clear that it will be available in Warzone 2.0 from June 14th. Resurgence, DMZ, and Lockdown LTM modes will be available on the map upon release – the standard battle royale will be added throughout the season. You can find more information about the Vondel card in our overview.

The fourth season of Warzone 2.0 will also see several new features added, such as the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV), Dynamic Fog, a new Field Upgrade, and the return of favorite Supply Boxes. The Al Mazrah map will be changed topographically slightly and ranked play will be reset – the first full series will take place during this fourth season. As mentioned, the standard battle royale is added to Vondel in the middle of the fourth season, but also a new location-based Gulag.

The fourth season of Modern Warfare 2 also brings new content, including six new maps: the Showdown main map that appeared in CoD4: Modern Warfare, the Artist District main map, the Gunfight Penthouse and Mercado maps, and the Battle Mawizeh Marshlands and Ahkdar maps. . Village. Additionally, 12v12 Search & Destroy and 12v12 Prisoner Rescue are added to the standard playlist.