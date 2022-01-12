Amstelveen College is expanding

This Amstelveen College grows. The school will therefore receive an additional 1,870 m² to accommodate a total of 1,800 students. The city council is expected to approve the budget of 5.9 million euros on February 16, 2022.



(Photos from Amstelveenweb.com – 2021) Frank Berkhout (D66) alderman for Education and Youth

“With this new extension, Amstelveen College is completely ready for the future. With the additional space, they can admit enough students in the years to come. The spaces are built as flexibly as possible, so that the school can respond to future educational innovations‘ – declared Frank Berkhout (D66) Alderman of Education.

Movable sound-absorbing panel walls are used to make the spaces larger and smaller. There will be a new conference hall, which can also be used as a break and study room, but also as a small theater with a capacity of 140 people. The school will have a media library, which will be in open connection with a space for work, consultation and relaxation. A total of eight new classrooms will be added. The two temporary classrooms will be removed, which will be replaced by a green courtyard. By shifting the available spaces, quiet learning spaces are created, especially for proper education.



(Photos from Amstelveenweb.com – 2021) The Amstelveen College building at Sportlaan 27 in July 2021

New furniture and storage. In addition to the new space, the existing space of the school will be partly redesigned. Amstelveen College itself pays the costs of this installation. The school will use part of the roof terrace as a media lab. Students there receive digitization with lessons in digital skills and robotics. All bicycles are parked on the north and south sides of the building. It is expected that students will be able to use the new rooms in April 2023. With this expansion, Amstelveen College has reached its maximum capacity there. The school cannot therefore continue to develop there.