On Monday, Aug. 8, a federal judge approved the forfeiture order after a special agent of the U.S. Commerce Department traced the plane to Scotch through a series of empty businesses intended to protect his property.

Obstacles

U.S. officials allege Schoch violated U.S. sanctions by using U.S. dollars to pay plane registration fees to Aruban officials. Insurance premiums are also paid through US financial institutions.

According to CNN The plane may be in Kazakhstan. Regional site nu.cw However, the device was reportedly seized in Aruba.

More than $113,000 in registration money and nearly $285,000 in insurance went through U.S. banks, which were not licensed. Apart from the plane, Scotch owns a yacht called Madame Gu, a helicopter and a villa at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seychelles, the seizure warrant says. These properties cannot be confiscated.