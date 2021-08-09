Americans Stranded in Elevator Due to Flash Flood: “Like a Movie”

The city of Omaha in the US state was ravaged by heavy rains last weekend. Tony Luu and two friends watched the storm pass from an apartment on Saturday night, but wanted to take a closer look at the damage. They decided to take the elevator to the ground floor.

The water kept rising

However, it went horribly wrong when the elevator doors got stuck because of all the water. The three were on the ground floor when the water entered the elevator, from which they could not escape.

“When the water was up to my waist, I realized it was real,” Luu told the American. ABC News.

Luu filmed the incident. The video shows a friend of his trying to call emergency services from the elevator: