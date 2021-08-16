Americans lower flag at embassy in Afghanistan | Abroad

In a joint statement, the defense and foreign ministries said steps were being taken to secure the airport. 6,000 American soldiers must protect the thousands of diplomats and civilians who gathered at the airport the day before.

Many Afghans have also fled to the airport and the situation is chaotic. People can be seen fighting to get on planes to be evacuated on social media.

According to the statement, the US military is taking over air traffic control. Since Sunday, only military planes have left Kabul, but civilian air traffic is expected to be restored.

The embassy in Kabul was one of the largest in the world. In total, more than 4,000 people, Americans and Afghans, worked for the embassy. Five hundred of them have now left the country.

Trump: Biden must go

Former US President Donald Trump has said his successor is expected to step down due to the Taliban’s rapid conquest of Afghanistan. In a statement, Trump said on Sunday that “it was time for Joe Biden to step down in disgrace for what he let happen.”

Referring to the disputed result of last year’s presidential election, he added: “It shouldn’t be difficult because he wasn’t legitimately elected anyway.”

Earlier this year, after 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan, Biden ordered the withdrawal of troops from the country, followed by NATO partners. The Taliban seized the opportunity of the withdrawal, which should be completed by the end of the month, to begin their rapid advance.

Yet it was the Trump administration that struck an agreement with the Taliban on the withdrawal of American troops during negotiations in Doha, Qatar, last year.

60 countries: open borders

More than 60 countries have issued a joint statement calling on the Taliban to give those who wish to leave Afghanistan the opportunity to do so. Airports and border crossings must remain open so that Afghan and foreign citizens can leave the country.

“Those in power in Afghanistan and in authority are responsible – and accountable – for the protection of life and property and the immediate restoration of order and security,” said the statement, also signed by the countries. Low. The other signatories are the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, South Korea and Italy.

The statement went on to say that “the Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. As the international community, we are ready to help them.