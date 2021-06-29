Americans can now travel to the Netherlands without restrictions. This means that upon arrival in the Netherlands, they do not have to self-quarantine and do not have to undergo testing or prove that they have been fully vaccinated.

According to the Netherlands, the United States is among the countries considered “safe”, where the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low. Travelers from so-called safe countries are allowed to enter the Netherlands without quarantine or vaccination certificate. Other destinations the Netherlands consider safe are Australia, Serbia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Rwanda, as are most European countries.

Now that the Netherlands is opening up, tourists from at-risk countries still face restrictions. They are required to submit a negative COVID test result and self-quarantine for 10 days, even if they are fully vaccinated. The UK is currently considered high risk due to the prevalence of variable delta there. Additional measures can always be applied for this purpose See the latest promotions Before planning a trip.

Tourists return to Netherlands as COVID restrictions ease © Hung Chung Chih / Shutterstock

Tourists visiting the Netherlands this year will be able to enjoy many of the country’s top attractions, as museums such as the Rijksmuseum, Anne Frank Museum, and Van Gogh Museum will reopen to visitors. Restaurants, cafes and bars are also open with social distancing guidelines. Concert halls, cinemas and sports venues are open this week and the curfew put in place to restrict alcohol purchases has been lifted. Face masks are no longer needed in shops and other crowded public places, but are still required on public transport and at airports.

If you are planning a trip to the Dutch capital, you can expect some changes. Before dealing with the coronavirus, Amsterdam had another fate: overtourism. The city, which has a population of around 820,000, welcomed 20 million international visitors (around 55,000 per day) in 2019 and is starting to shrink under the weight of its popularity. The complaints came from locals who felt cut off from their city by hordes of tourists, trash-strewn streets and tourist-oriented shops, not to mention the increase in short-term vacation rentals in the city, which was cited as the reason for the rise. house prices and rents. .

Presentation of the Netherlands

That’s not all. In June, the city council launched an online campaign to encourage tourists to embrace the city’s cultural heritage, but warned those who did not treat the city to stay away.

“We don’t want to go back to what we saw before the pandemic, with huge crowds in the city’s red light district and nightlife districts annoying residents,” city council said. The declaration has been uploaded. “Visitors who respect Amsterdam and the people of Amsterdam are always welcome and of course always will be. Visitors who treat our residents and our heritage with unwelcome contempt. Our message to them is: ‘Don’t come to Amsterdam’.

