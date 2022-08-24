The White House recently announced that. According to the Biden administration, student debt is a “significant burden on the American middle class.” More than 45 million Americans have a total of $1.6 trillion in debt. The same amount was converted into euros.

‘Decision is unfair’

A visionary project leads to various reactions. On the one hand, people are disappointed that more money has not been waived in these tough financial times. But on the other hand, Americans who have done everything they can to pay off their debt find the decision unfair.

Still, Biden is carrying out his decision, which is in line with his campaign promise to make major reforms to the U.S. student loan system. He calls it ‘breathing room for middle-class workers and families.’