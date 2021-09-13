American with dementia receives $ 3 million after brutal arrest
Police handcuffed Karen Garner last year and detained her for hours at the police station for shoplifting. The family of the demented woman then filed a complaint against the city and the two police officers who arrested her.
Reverse condition
The arrest had serious consequences for Garner. A lawyer told a press conference yesterday that his condition had deteriorated rapidly since the incident. She needs constant care.
Police body camera footage released in the spring shows the arrested woman:
A spokesperson for the Municipality of Loveland, 50 miles north of Denver, issued a written statement outlining its “deep and sincere apologies” for the arrest, acknowledging that “the values and integrity upheld by the city no. ‘had not been respected “. .
‘No excuses’
The police have resigned and will face charges at the end of September for, among other things, assault causing bodily harm and official misconduct. Initially, their supervisors reportedly said last year that they had acted “appropriately”, but the police chief has now said there was “by no means an excuse for what happened to Ms. Garner “.
