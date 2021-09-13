Police handcuffed Karen Garner last year and detained her for hours at the police station for shoplifting. The family of the demented woman then filed a complaint against the city and the two police officers who arrested her.

Reverse condition

The arrest had serious consequences for Garner. A lawyer told a press conference yesterday that his condition had deteriorated rapidly since the incident. She needs constant care.

Police body camera footage released in the spring shows the arrested woman: