American stars jump en masse on Independence Day



A frenzy on Instagram and other social networks as celebrities such as Dakota Johnson, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Pink condemn the tougher rules around abortion in the United States.

Actress Dakota Johnson said on her Instagram shortly after the rules were tightened: “What new hell is this?†

Singer Pink reports on her Instagram: “The Supreme Court has stripped us of our basic right to decide about our own bodies and our future.†

independence day

What happened? Independence Day in the United States is always surrounded by merriment and festivities. Freedom is widely celebrated on the 4th of July. Everyone is free on Independence Day and comes together to wish each other good luck.

But now that the Supreme Court has decided to restrict the rights of pregnancies just before the festivities, many people are revolting. Not only are various medical acts – which can save women – now punishable, but constitutionally the quality of health care is reduced and participation in one’s own body is suppressed.

Consequences of pronunciation

The Supreme Court’s decision therefore has an impact on women’s rights. Many famous people are now using their platform in newspapers and social media to point it out to others. Others demonstrate in the street.

For example, Jada Pinkett-Smith publishes The matrix an actual list again on his Instagram:

Dakota Johnson, in part because of the awareness surrounding her films Fifty shades of Grey, involved in the status of women to make young girls and women aware of their rights. She was recently seen on CNN and posted on Instagram:

Jessica Chastain is like her character in dark phoenix very clear. She posted a photo of herself with two middle fingers up.

†Happy Independence Day from me with my copyrights,it declares independently in quotation marks.

Join us on Twitter

Singer Pink, like Dakota Johnson, has a lot of followers on Insta. Both immediately give advice and helplines for the future. Celebrities such as Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner also clearly share their views. Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry are also speaking out on Twitter.

More information on demos and social media posts can be found in the BuzzFeed News article here