American squirrel hides thousands of nuts in a car
On Facebook, Bill Fischer, 56, shows the squirrel for his winter ration roughly used every hollow space that he could find in the car, a Chevrolet Avalanche.
Biennial ritual
Fischer told the Washington Post that the squirrel the ritual is repeated every two years. This is the length of the flowering cycle of the walnut tree in the neighbor’s garden. In 2013, he was confronted with the phenomenon for the first time.
“I have more cars near that tree,” he told the newspaper, “but the squirrel always chooses the same. I even purposely parked the Chevrolet very far from the tree, but it still manages to. find. to hide the nuts. “
Fischer knows he needs to check his cars regularly as soon as the first nuts start to fall. Usually it doesn’t start cleaning until the nut harvest is finished, otherwise it will continue.
Save
Yet this year was different from other years, he says. Because seven buckets full of nuts – he had never taken so many out of his Chevrolet. “A record,” he said. “I took out four or five full buckets, but seven?” Never. He thinks it’s because he’s been away for four days.
He took five buckets under the hood last week. The remaining nuts were hidden between the bumpers. He does not throw the nuts, but distributes them via Facebook to residents who would like to have them.
