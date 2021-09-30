On Facebook, Bill Fischer, 56, shows the squirrel for his winter ration roughly used every hollow space that he could find in the car, a Chevrolet Avalanche.

Biennial ritual

Fischer told the Washington Post that the squirrel the ritual is repeated every two years. This is the length of the flowering cycle of the walnut tree in the neighbor’s garden. In 2013, he was confronted with the phenomenon for the first time.

“I have more cars near that tree,” he told the newspaper, “but the squirrel always chooses the same. I even purposely parked the Chevrolet very far from the tree, but it still manages to. find. to hide the nuts. “