American parents very angry with Disney and Disney+



In the United States, the two films Deadpool and Logan will now be on Disney+ (here in the Netherlands it has been the case for some time). This makes them the first R-rated movies to be added to Disney+’s offering in that country.

Now that all three films are streaming on Disney+, the Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) has been heavily critical of Disney+. The streaming service reportedly broke its promise.

No R-rated content

When Disney+ launched, the company said it would only launch family content. PTC President Tim Winter says the addition of the dead Poolmovies and Logan break that promise.

“Three years ago The Walt Disney Company promised all families that there would be no R-rated movies on Disney+. They said it would be a family platform. They said we had Hulu for the more mature content. But it turns out they were lying. After decades of brilliant business choices, establishing itself as the world’s most trusted brand for families, Disney’s C-level sequel decided to throw it all away. in the toilets.

Earlier this year, Disney also added the DefendersVerse to its offering, TV-MA series also designed specifically for adults.