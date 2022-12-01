American parents very angry with Disney and Disney+



In the United States, both come dead Poolmovies and Logan now on Disney+ (here in the Netherlands it has been for some time). This makes them the first R-rated films to be added to Disney+’s offerings in this country.

Now that all three films can be seen on Disney+, the Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) has strongly criticized Disney+. The streaming service reportedly broke its promise.

No R-rated content

When Disney+ launched, the company said it would only launch family content. PTC President Tim Winter says the addition of the dead Poolmovies and Logan break that promise.

“Three years ago, The Walt Disney Company promised all families that there would be no R-rated movies on Disney+. They said it would be a family platform. They said, we We’ve got Hulu for the more mature content But it’s rolling flush down the toilet.

Earlier this year, Disney also added the DefendersVerse to its lineup, TV-MA series also designed specifically for adults.