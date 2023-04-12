American Griner writes a book about the period in a Russian cell
WASHINGTON (AP/RTR) – American basketball star Brittney Griner is writing a book about her time in a Russian prison. She was imprisoned for almost ten months and was only released in December after a prisoner exchange. The publisher plans to publish his memoir next spring.
Griner says she wants to write a detailed, in-depth account of everything she’s been through since her arrest in February 2022. “Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so grateful for the overwhelming support from people around the world.” The editor says it’s about her “heartbreaking experience of wrongful imprisonment and the difficulty of navigating the Russian justice system in a language she didn’t speak”.
Griner, 32, was arrested for transporting a gram of cannabis oil to Moscow airport. She is one of the best basketball players in the United States, which is why her arrest caused a stir. She could possibly be traded for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Griner hasn’t played a basketball game since returning to the United States, but if all goes well, she’ll be making her return for club Phoenix Mercury in just over a month.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”