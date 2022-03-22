American footballers impose equal payment: “It’s their time” | Soccer

The United States is the most successful country in women’s football with four world titles. The American footballers extended their world title in 2019 by beating Orange in the final 2-0. They have also been at the top of the world rankings for quite some time now. The American men’s team was much less successful, but the men were still better paid.

Led by star player Megan Rapinoe, the women’s team competed with the national federation. They even went to court, but two years ago they dismissed a $66 million claim. After years of legal battle, the two parties have found each other.

“We have resolved our long-standing dispute over equal pay,” US Soccer said in a statement. “We will work together to promote equality in soccer. Team USA soccer players have achieved unprecedented success working for equal pay for themselves and the next generation. This is their time. Rapinoe, 36, calls it “a big win”.

The exact financial terms have yet to be fixed in a collective labor agreement, which is equal for men and women.