The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says he is “deeply concerned” about the situation around Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear plant, which was seized by Russia on Friday. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe operates and the staff continues to work, but they are now controlled by the Russian military. According to the agency, employees should ask the Russians for permission for everything they do. This also applies to maintenance tasks.

“Management and staff can continue to perform their core tasks without intense pressure from the outside,” said IAEA Director Grossi. The IAEA says the Russians have shut down a mobile network surrounding exchanges and Internet connections. This makes it very difficult to communicate with Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

According to Ukraine, the nuclear company is no longer in contact with all the companies that are allowed to use radioactive materials, and is concerned about the situation in Mariupol. There is a strong connection with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that exploded in 1986. Ukrainian officials and staff of the exchange can only be contacted by email.

The nuclear plant was taken over on Friday. Fighting also took place at the nuclear plant: