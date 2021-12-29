Earlier this month, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge announced they had big plans for the other side of the Atlantic. Watch out, Harry and Meghan, you won’t be the only ones anymore the royalty who come to conquer the hearts of Americans!

On the way to the United States

At presentation of the Earthshot Award in London this month, Prince William announced that his prestigious climate prize would be awarded to the United States next year. Because, argues William, to really make a difference, they must also involve this world leader in the climate issue. Still, it remains a striking choice. At the awards ceremony in England, all guests were asked not to fly to the British capital, but to think about the environment. So how are the Cambridges going to handle this when their event takes place in America? Like Gretha Thunberg across the ocean on a sailboat? Or will they send Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan as US representatives?

General public

While the latter may be the most eco-responsible, that doesn’t seem to be Prince William and Duchess Kate’s plan. They would love to make an appearance of their own in the United States, precisely because the British royal family is also gaining popularity there. “The Cambridge team is focused on America and wants to make sure it is highly regarded there. It is very likely that they will make an important visit next year, “said a source close to the couple. Vanity Fair. “They are aware that they may have lost popularity because of the Oprah-interview, and now they want it Support win back again. America is a very important audience for them.

So there is certainly a chance that William and Kate will also make the big crossing in 2022, although it will not be by private jet. The big question remains whether they will also make a stopover in California to visit Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili. Because a meeting of the Fab Four, it would only do good to their popularity in the States.

Source: Marie Claire United Kingdom, Tatler | Image: BrunoPress