American Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim dies

Famous Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim has passed away at the age of 91. The New York Times reports this based on a statement by lawyer and friend of Sondheim, F. Richard Pappas. He was known for his work for West Side Story and Sweeney Todd, among others.

According to Pappas, Sondheim, born March 22, 1930 in New York City, died suddenly Friday morning at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. The day before, he celebrated Thanksgiving with his family.

Sondheim – a pupil of famous composer Oscar Hammerstein – himself became one of Broadway’s best-known composers. He was also one of the few who often wrote both lyrics and music for musicals. Well-known musicals composed by Sondheim include “A Little Night Music”, “Sweeney Todd”, “Sunday in the Park with George” and “Into the Woods”. He wrote the lyrics for “West Side Story” and “Gypsy” in particular.

During his career, Sondheim won eight Grammy Awards (music awards), nine Tony Awards (theater awards), an Oscar and a Pulitzer. In 2015, then-US President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. (Belgian)

