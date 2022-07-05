Griner’s letter was delivered to the White House on Independence Day yesterday. Three passages have been made public, the others are kept private. In the letter, she asks Biden not to forget her.

“I realize you have a lot of work to do. But please don’t forget me and other Americans detained abroad. Please do what you can to take us home.

Week before the invasion of Ukraine.

Griner’s arrest took place a week before Russia invaded Ukraine. The United States claims she is being unjustly detained and used “as a pawn” in political tensions between Russia and the United States.

The White House reiterated in a response to the letter that Russia had unjustly imprisoned her. “The U.S. government is working tirelessly to free all Americans who are wrongfully imprisoned overseas. We are in regular contact with Brittney’s family and are doing all we can to support them.