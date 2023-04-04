American ballot boxes closed: four states still undecided

According to CNN, in four states it is still unclear whether a Democrat or Republican will be elected in the midterm elections. Republicans must win in three of the four states if they want to take control of the Senate.

The US House of Representatives and Senate can be compared to the Dutch House of Representatives and Senate. President Joe Biden’s Democrats had a narrow majority in both chambers on the eve of the election.

Five seats

For a majority in the House of Representatives, Republicans need to win five seats from Democrats, which seems possible. It’s not the monster victory the Republicans were hoping for, RTL News correspondent Erik Mouthaan believes: