American athletes dominate the World Cup in their own country: thirteen times the gold

With thirteen gold, nine silver and eleven bronze medals, the American track and field team dominated the first world championships in the United States. Behind the country of origin, Ethiopia, Jamaica and Kenya had to settle for ten medals in the medal standings.

On the final day in Eugene, the world records of Nigerian Tobi Amusan (25) in the 100 meters hurdles (12.12) and Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis (6.21 meters) jumped, but the Americans added three other gold medals. already impressive collection of medals.

The finest was lone 20-year-old Athing Mu, who became the first American to win World Cup gold in the distance after a fierce battle with Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson. Mu also surprised last year in Tokyo with the Olympic title in the 800 meters. The difference between gold and silver was minimal: 1.56.30 to 1.56.38. The order of finish was the same as in Tokyo last year.

Kevin Mayer won the world decathlon title for the second time. In Eugène, the 30-year-old Frenchman rose from sixth to first place on the second day of this show. Mayer was fourth on Sunday in the discus (49.44m), won the pole vault (5.40m) and javelin (70.31m) and was tenth in the 1,500m with 4.41.44 enough for gold with 8,816 points.

Mayer also won the title in 2017. Two years later he retired after seven games. At the Olympics, the world record holder has finished second twice, in 2016 behind Ashton Eaton and last year behind Damian Warner. The latter took the lead from Eugene after four games, but retired in the 400 meters with a hamstring injury.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen got revenge in the 5,000 meters for missing gold earlier in the tournament. The Norwegian was the big favorite in the 1,500 meters, but won “only” silver in this distance. In the 5,000 meters he led the last three laps and kept everyone behind in the final sprint. The winning time was 13.09.24.

The only 21-year-old Ingebrigtsen became European champion in 2018 in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters. At the 2019 World Championships, he finished fourth in the 1,500 meters and fifth in the 5,000 meters. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, he hit the world stage. He ran for gold in the 1500 meters.

In Eugene, he kept the top four at the Games and the top three at the 2019 World Cup behind him. Kenyan Jacob Krop was the best of the rest at 0.74 seconds on Sunday.

Mihambo also shows herself at the World Championships in Eugene as the best long jumper in the world

Malaika Mihambo has extended her world long jump title. The 28-year-old German, who was also the best at the Olympics last year, triumphed with a jump of 7.12 meters.

Mihambo started with two fault jumps, then came to 6.98 meters, then jumped to 7.09 meters. Already certain of the title, she finished with 7.12 meters. The Nigerian Ese Brume, third at the 2019 World Cup and the Games, was the only one to also clear seven meters: 7.02 meters.

The Supreme Americans in the 4 x 400 meters