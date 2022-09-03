A 29-year-old Mississippi airport worker was arrested Saturday after stealing a plane. who reports axios. The man had threatened to crash the plane into a supermarket. In the end, he landed without damage or injury, the Mississippi governor said on Twitter.

According to local media, police were notified around 5 a.m. (local time) that a plane, which may have been stolen, was flying low over the city of Tupelo. The pilot then contacted the police himself and threatened to deliberately crash the plane into a branch of the Wallmart supermarket chain.

The man is a employee from the Tupelo airport, police said. Officers evacuated the store and surrounding area and attempted to speak to the man.

After evacuating Walmart and the surrounding area, police attempted to negotiate with the man. The residents were arrested by the police informed to avoid the area where the pilot was flying. on FlightRadar24 The pilot was seen flying in circles over Tupelo and surrounding towns.

The man was flying in a Beech C90A King Air, a twin-engine aircraft. Police said the danger zone is larger than the city of Tupelo alone because this type of aircraft can fly more than 1,300 kilometers with full fuel tanks. The pilot could therefore have crashed the aircraft at a relatively remote location.